Selwyn Township man accused of road rage incident in Peterborough

A man from Selwyn Township is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, following a collision in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough police were called to a collision on Chemong Road south of Milroy Drive at around 4 p.m. It was reported that a driver failed to remain at the collision.

Police say the accused while driving struck another vehicle. It’s alleged he then struck the vehicle a second time after a passenger in the complainant vehicle yelled him about his driving actions.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in collision on bridge in Port Hope

“The accused then fled the area heading north on Chemong Road at a high rate of speed,” police said.

Police say the complainant attempted to follow the accused’s vehicle into a Chemong Road parking lot in an attempt to obtain the licence plate.

“At that time, the accused again drove at the complainant’s vehicle before fleeing east on Towerhill Road,” police said.

Police were called to the parking lot and around 5 p.m. and located the accused at a Selwyn residence.

Garett Jacob Bean, 27, of Eastwood Road, Selwyn, was arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident

Failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking

Careless Driving (Highway Traffic Act)

Driving while under suspension (Highway Traffic Act)

Failure to report an accident (Highway Traffic Act)

Police say Bean was also identified as the suspect in an alleged failure to remain at a collision on Dec. 23, 2017, in Peterborough. He was additionally charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking for that incident.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Sunday.