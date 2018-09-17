Vehicle in Glanbrook crash had been reported stolen: Hamilton Police

A vehicle involved in a serious crash in Hamilton that sent five people to hospital, including two children, had been reported stolen earlier in the day, police say.

Hamilton police say the crash happened on Nebo Road on Saturday, when a car heading northbound tried to pass another vehicle north of Dickenson Road and collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

It sent the teen driver and passenger to hospital, as well as a 29-year-old woman and her two small children, who were in the other vehicle.

A three-week-old baby remains in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy has since been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property.

