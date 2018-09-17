Calgary girl paralyzed in Texas highway crash begins treatment at California hospital

Ten-year-old Mehak Minhas is to arrive at the Shriners hospital in Sacramento today.

She’ll be accompanied by her eight-year-old sister Jupleen and mother Jasleen.

The trio were on a family holiday with three other family members when their minivan collided with an 18-wheeler northwest of Amarillo, Texas, early on July 14.

Upinder Minhas, 38, his six-year-old son Mehar, and 68-year-old mother Nirmal died.

Mehak was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The family hopes the treatment at Shriners will help Mehek strengthen her muscles and stimulate her nerves.

She is no longer wearing a back brace and casts have come off the arm and leg that were broken in the crash.

It won’t be known how long the Minhas family will stay in Sacramento until after an initial assessment.

They still don’t know what modifications may need to be made to their two-storey home to accommodate Mehak.

Jasleen Minhas says she’s been overwhelmed by the support the community has shown.