Quebec election: Sainte-Rose results

The riding of Sainte-Rose is located in the northern part of Île Jésus, in the City of Laval.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Christopher Skeete

Parti Québécois: Marc-André Constantin

Quebec Liberal Party: Jean Habel

Québec Solidaire: Simon Charron

The incumbent MNA heading into the 2018 election was Liberal Jean Habel.

He was elected in 2014 with 42 per cent of the vote.

History

The electoral riding of Sainte-Rose was created in 2011, going to the PQ in its first election before voting for Habel in 2014.

The riding’s name is a reference to the old town of Sainte-Rose, which has since become a neighbourhood in the City of Laval.

The town was named after Saint Rose of Lima, a Peruvian woman who was devoted to serving her community and the first saint to be canonized in the new world.