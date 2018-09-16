Princess Anne to attend Commonwealth Agriculture Conference in Edmonton this fall

Edmonton will host the 28th Commonwealth Agriculture Conference from November 5th to 8th at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

One of the highlights of the event will be the Taste of Canada Dinner Gala, which the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, is expected to attend on Wednesday, November 7th.

The dinner will feature an all-Canadian menu and ingredients prepared by celebrity chef Michael Smith.

More than 300 delegates from around the world are expected to attend.

The Commonwealth Agriculture Conference has been held biennially in Commonwealth nations across the world and is designed to give delegates a taste of the agriculture industry in a that region of the host country.

The Edmonton conference will focus on the success of Alberta and Canada’s agriculture industries while providing a forum for discussing mutual successes and challenges in agriculture around the world.

The conference was developed by the Royal Agriculture Society of the Commonwealth (RASC). This year will mark the conference’s fourth trip to Canada.