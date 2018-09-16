Canada
September 16, 2018 3:16 pm

Princess Anne to attend Commonwealth Agriculture Conference in Edmonton this fall

By

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, briefly visited McGill University to speak with students involved in international development work on February 19, 2015.

Owen Egan/McGill University
A A

Edmonton will host the 28th Commonwealth Agriculture Conference from November 5th to 8th at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

One of the highlights of the event will be the Taste of Canada Dinner Gala, which the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, is expected to attend on Wednesday, November 7th.

The dinner will feature an all-Canadian menu and ingredients prepared by celebrity chef Michael Smith.

More than 300 delegates from around the world are expected to attend.

The Commonwealth Agriculture Conference has been held biennially in Commonwealth nations across the world and is designed to give delegates a taste of the agriculture industry in a that region of the host country.

The Edmonton conference will focus on the success of Alberta and Canada’s agriculture industries while providing a forum for discussing mutual successes and challenges in agriculture around the world.

The conference was developed by the Royal Agriculture Society of the Commonwealth (RASC). This year will mark the conference’s fourth trip to Canada.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agriculture
Alberta
Canada
Commonwealth Agriculture Conference
Farm
Farmer
Princess Anne
Rancher
Royal Agriculture Society of the Commonwealth
Royal Family
Taste of Canada Dinner Gala

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News