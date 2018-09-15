Edmonton non-profit seeks household items to support victims of family violence

An Edmonton non-profit is looking for household items to support women and children who were victims of family violence.

Wings of Providence has been helping those in need for over 30 years, and there’s still a big demand for their services.

“We’re at 100 per cent occupancy in our second stage shelter, which is 20 fully-furnished apartments,” said executive director Patricia Garrett.

“And we’re at 100 per cent occupancy in our affordable housing, which is 29 apartments.”

The organization provides wrap-around programs and services for the women and children it helps.

“It’s our hope to create safety, reduce stress, [and] try to improve their quality of life so that they can continue with their goals of self-sufficiency free from violence,” she said.

On Sunday, the organization is hosting its Shower Wings with Love & Community, which is looking for new household items to replace the aging items in its secondary housing units.

“To be able to provide these families with a fully-furnished, self-contained apartment, right down to pots, pans, bedding, towels, all the household items you would need, really helps them reduce their stress,” Garrett said. “And that they can provide a decent standard of living for themselves and their children means so much to them.”

Global’s Jennifer Crosby will be the event’s emcee.

