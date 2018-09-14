Metallica leaves fans and foodbank happy with 10K donation to Winnipeg Harvest
It was a loud, hard-rock night at Bell MTS Place as Metallica left their fans happy – then left $10,000 behind for Winnipeg Harvest.
Fans, in the meantime, appeared to have a blast at the Thursday night concert, which was packed.
The money for the donation came from the group’s All Within My Hands Foudnation, which supports workforce education and the fight against hunger. They have donated to groups in several cities they have played in this year.
