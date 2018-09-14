Metallica leaves fans and foodbank happy with 10K donation to Winnipeg Harvest

It was a loud, hard-rock night at Bell MTS Place as Metallica left their fans happy – then left $10,000 behind for Winnipeg Harvest.

A big thank you to everyone attending #MetInWinnipeg for helping us raise money to support @WinnipegHarvest, a local organization dedicated to focusing attention on hunger within their community and moving toward long-term solutions. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH pic.twitter.com/0PPb3JJfww — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) September 14, 2018

Fans, in the meantime, appeared to have a blast at the Thursday night concert, which was packed.

#MetInWinnipeg Metallica shorts & concert shirt from previous concert pic.twitter.com/Fzs9PAFPxA — Devin Doerksen (@DevinDoerksen) September 14, 2018

Hey @shannongunz what an awesome show @Metallica put on last night in Winnipeg! pic.twitter.com/9iqxMlphm3 — Trev Iserhoff (@chef_izzy) September 14, 2018

Metallica Fade to Black in Winnipeg pic.twitter.com/x8k48tvFkz — Annex (@annex_girl) September 14, 2018

The money for the donation came from the group’s All Within My Hands Foudnation, which supports workforce education and the fight against hunger. They have donated to groups in several cities they have played in this year.