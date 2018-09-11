West Kelowna vet saves puppies from parvo; dogs now up for adoption

They are so playful and energetic, you’d never know that just last week these puppies and their mom were on the brink of death.

“When they came in, they were just flat. They weren’t moving, they were just vomiting and bloody diarrhea,” said Nicole St. Arnault of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Suffering from parvo — a virus that is highly contagious and deadly to dogs — the eight-week-old Lab mix puppies ended up at the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna. They were brought there by a local animal rescue organization that didn’t have the means to take care of them.

“Huge amount of medication and IV fluids and constant care,” said Dr. Mozhe Oz, adding “it was a huge project. This is why the rescue organization needed our help.”

Euthenasia was seriously considered, but, in the end, Dr. Oz said he had to try and save them — covering all of the costs to do so — and the clinic’s hard work paid off.

“We were able to save all of them,” he said. “It’s made my day, my week, my month, my year, so this is the best present I could have.”

While these animals have now been given a clean bill of health, it could still take another few weeks for the virus to completely leave their system and that means it could still be passed on to another dog that has not been immunized against Parvo.

Caring for so many dogs has left the Rose Valley Vet Clinic overflowing, so there’s a public plea to find them all good homes, including the mom who Dr. Oz fears will be overlooked amongst all her adorable puppies.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs can call Rose Valley Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital at 250-769-9109 or go online to kelownavet.ca.