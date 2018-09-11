Collingwood police seek assistance in locating missing woman

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Dawn Dalbello, last seen in the Collingwood area on Sept. 6.
According to police, Dalbello was last seen sitting in a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot on First Street at around 9 p.m. on Sept 6.
Officers say she was seen in a 2013 silver Nissan Rogue with an Ontario licence plate BSSL 177.
Police have described Dalbello as about five feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She has long, black hair and brown eyes.
