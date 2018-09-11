Crime
September 11, 2018 8:57 am

Collingwood police seek assistance in locating missing woman

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The OPP logo.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Dawn Dalbello, last seen in the Collingwood area on Sept. 6.

According to police, Dalbello was last seen sitting in a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot on First Street at around 9 p.m. on Sept 6.

Officers say she was seen in a 2013 silver Nissan Rogue with an Ontario licence plate BSSL 177.

READ MORE: Police investigating after woman reportedly shouts “let me go!” in Alliston

Police are searching for 50-year-old Dawn Dalbello (above), last seen in the Collingwood area Sept. 6.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP / Provided

Police have described Dalbello as about five feet tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She has long, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collingwood
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
Dawn Dalbello
first street
Missing
missing person
Missing Woman
Ontario Provincial Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News