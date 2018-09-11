Collingwood police seek assistance in locating missing woman

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 50-year-old Dawn Dalbello, last seen in the Collingwood area on Sept. 6.

According to police, Dalbello was last seen sitting in a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot on First Street at around 9 p.m. on Sept 6.

Officers say she was seen in a 2013 silver Nissan Rogue with an Ontario licence plate BSSL 177.