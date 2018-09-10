Kate Fenske named new CEO of Downtown BIZ

A former journalist and public affairs manager has been named as The Downtown BIZ’s new CEO.

Kate Fenske will join the team on Oct. 1.

“When we learned of Stefano Grande’s departure we knew it was going to take a special person to replace him. For those reasons we were thrilled to find someone of Kate Fenske’s calibre and have her join us so soon to make this as smooth a transition as possible,” said BIZ board chair Diana Wiesenthal.

Fenske was recently elected to be the incoming board chair for the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. Instead, she will now work with the chamber as CEO of the BIZ.

Fenske was most recently the regional manager of public affairs for CN Rail. Before that, she worked for various government agencies and media outlets.