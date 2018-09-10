Crime
September 10, 2018 12:27 pm
Updated: September 10, 2018 12:35 pm

OPP probe break and enter at Ennismore motorsports business

OPP are investigating a break and enter at a motorsports business in Ennismore.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating a weekend break-in at a motorsports store in Selwyn Township.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., OPP were called to investigate a break-in at Braaap Shack Powersports on Robinson Road in Ennismore, just north of Peterborough.

Police determined that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, suspects entered the business by damaging a garage door. They searched the business and stole a GoPro camera, sunglasses, goggles, snowmobile helmets, jackets and pants.

On Facebook, business owner Amanda Colton shared some surveillance video, asking people to be aware of any of the items appearing for sale online.

Colton told CHEX News a neighbour on Sunday morning noticed a door wide open and that’s when they discovered the damage.

She estimates the stolen merchandise and damage totals $3,000 to $4,000.

“Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect or suspect(s) in this case,” OPP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401 or Crime Stoppers.

