Former minister responsible for TransLink still supports LRT — but says it’s not the best option for high volumes of people

The former minister responsible for TransLink is weighing in on the growing controversy in Surrey over Light Rail Transit vs. SkyTrain.

Peter Fassbender, who is also running for mayor in the City of Langley, is no stranger to the LRT planned for Surrey.

He said that he advocated for it because of the vision by the city to “build community,” not move high volumes of people.

“I believe that that was, and is, the right decision and I know there are challenges, but I think the ‘L line’ can be light rail and will work very efficiently,” Fassbender said.

However, he also said it’s a different discussion when it comes to moving people along the Fraser Highway into Langley and even further east.

“If we look 30 years down the road, and the volume, and what may happen at Abbotsford airport — a system that ties into the existing rapid transit system, namely SkyTrain, probably is the most efficient system for the long term,” he said.

Fassbender said that a business case would have to be looked at for extending rapid transit, not just for the sake of what it costs to build it, but the efficiency of moving people.