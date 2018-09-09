Hundreds participate in annual Parkinson SuperWalk at Meewasin Park Sunday

Meewasin Park was a sea of blue Sunday, as hundreds gathered in support of the Parkinson SuperWalk.

“It means so much to the people that have been diagnosed because it’s not just the dollars that are raised, it’s the way family and friends and neighbours come out and support them and support this cause that’s so important to them,” said Parkinson Canada’s managing director of Saskatchewan Todd MacPherson.

READ MORE: Parkinson Superwalk supports Canadians living with Parkinson’s disease

“There’s 100,000 Canadians living with Parkinson’s disease, and right now in Canada, over 25 Canadians are being diagnosed everyday.”

Money raised from the walk will be going towards Parkinson’s research, support services, education and advocacy. The goal for this year’s walk was to raise over $125,000 in Saskatchewan. Across Canada, the goal is to raise $2.25 million.

WATCH: Voices affected by Parkinson’s disease get stronger through a free Kelowna-based vocal therapy program

“We’re looking to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s, as well as one day to find a cure,” said MacPherson. “That’s our big passion.”

“We got a huge range of things it goes into and we do big work across Canada for everybody that’s living with Parkinson’s disease.”

READ MORE: Calgary Olympian stands up and paddles to raise funds for MS, Parkinson’s disease

This is Parkinson Canada’s largest national fundraiser.

“Here in Saskatoon, it’s our biggest event in the province, and it’s just an incredible, fun family time and it raises a lot of funds towards Parkinson research as well as the other services we provide,” said MacPherson.

Around 10,000 people are expected to participate in walks across the country over the next couple of weekends.