Elderly Hamilton woman reported missing

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Police say 76-year-old Christine Cuthbert was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home on the mountain.
She was driving a 2005 beige Chevrolet Venture van with the Ontario licence plate ARWJ 059.
Police say family and friends are concerned for her well-being, since she has recently experienced bouts of confusion.
If you have any information, contact the Mountain Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.
