Elderly Hamilton woman reported missing

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Hamilton man who went missing has been found safe

Police say 76-year-old Christine Cuthbert was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home on the mountain.

She was driving a 2005 beige Chevrolet Venture van with the Ontario licence plate ARWJ 059.

Police say family and friends are concerned for her well-being, since she has recently experienced bouts of confusion.

READ MORE: Man caught looking in woman’s window following break-ins in Westdale: police

If you have any information, contact the Mountain Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.

Missing Person: Hamilton Police are looking for the public's assistance in locating Christine Cuthbert. She was last seen on Sept 6 at approx 9:00 p.m. in #HamOnt. Police & family are concerned for her well-being https://t.co/8aMOhXCrP1 pic.twitter.com/D19Lt69kME — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 6, 2018