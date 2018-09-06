Canada
Elderly Hamilton woman reported missing

By Reporter  Global News
Hamilton police are searching for 76 year old Christine Cuthbert.

Hamilton Police
Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 76-year-old Christine Cuthbert was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home on the mountain.

She was driving a 2005 beige Chevrolet Venture van with the Ontario licence plate ARWJ 059.

Police say family and friends are concerned for her well-being, since she has recently experienced bouts of confusion.

If you have any information, contact the Mountain Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.

 
