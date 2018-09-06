Saskatoon weather outlook: warmer days return, but won’t last long

Warm days return, but they won’t last long!

Summer 2018

Meteorological summer (June, July and August) has wrapped up and overall it was way drier and slightly warmer than normal in Saskatoon.

Daytime highs were 1.2 degrees warmer than normal, however overnight lows trended almost half a degree colder than seasonal.

The overall result was temperatures almost half a degree above average throughout the three-month period.

A total of 68.2 millimetres of rain was recorded at the airport, which is only 40 per cent of the normal amount of rain that would typically fall in the period of 168.7 millimetres.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

3 C was where Saskatoon started the day Thursday morning, which felt mild compared to Wednesday’s record breaking below freezing overnight low.

Sunshine started off the day with some high clouds filtering in during the morning as we warmed into the upper teens before noon as a breezy northeasterly wind kicked in.

Mostly sunny skies with those high clouds linger for the remainder of the day along with that breezy wind as we warm up to an afternoon high in the low 20s.

Thursday night

Partly to mostly clear conditions stick around through the night as we cool back into single digits by a few degrees overnight.

Friday

Some sunshine will start off the day on Friday, but a system developing in Alberta will push in a wave of clouds during the day with a very slight chance of some afternoon sprinkles.

Warm southeasterly winds around 30 km/h with gust upwards of 50 km/h at times, helping warm us up into the mid-20s for an afternoon high.

Weekend

That system will swing into Saskatchewan on Saturday, which will bring in another wave of clouds as we climb up to an afternoon high around 26 C with a kick of heat ahead of the system and a chance of late day showers.

An injection of cool air will swing in behind the system on Sunday, bringing in gusty northwesterly winds and an afternoon high in the upper teens under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers.

Work week outlook

Yet another surge of clouds will roll in on Monday, followed by subsequent waves right into the middle of the week with a chance of showers, particularly mid-week.

Daytime highs will drop from near the 20 degree mark Monday and Tuesday back into the mid-teens mid-week as an upper trough draws in cooler air.

