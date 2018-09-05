West Kelowna: Survey shows residents in favour of cannabis retail stores

A survey says that a majority of those who responded to a questionnaire on non-medical cannabis retail stores in West Kelowna support the idea.

The city launched the survey in July. More than 1200 people responded — only a fraction of the city’s population of 32,000 residents. However, it’s the most responses the city has received out of all the surveys the city has done so far.

It asked a number of questions, including should non-medical cannabis stores be allowed in West Kelowna.

More than 900 respondents indicated they’re in favour, while more than 260 are not.

READ MORE: Powerful cannabis oils don’t involve smoking, but are ‘much trickier’ to get right

The survey asked if smoking or vaping pot should be allowed in public places. A majority said they strongly agree while more than 300 strongly disagree, but the majority agree that consumption of non-medical marijuana should not be done near schools — especially elementary schools.

One of the more controversial questions deals with whether there should be a limit on the number of pot shops within city limits. A majority, more than 600 respondents, said yes while more than 450 said there shouldn’t be a cap.

Council has decided to limit the number of pot shops in the city to four: Two in downtown Westbank and two in the Boucherie Centre industrial area.

Some of the other decisions council has made are based on the survey results. The four pot shops will be allowed to operate between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m., and that public consumption of cannabis will be allowed where tobacco smoking is allowed.

Legalization kicks in a little more than a month from now, but the report says that if council wants to go ahead with bylaw amendments, which will require public hearings, it will be a struggle to have a framework in place before October 17. There are at least two pot shops operating illegally in West Kelowna despite being ordered to shut down.