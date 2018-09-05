Robert Lepage’s controversial ‘Kanata’ play to go ahead in Paris this December

A controversial play about the relationship between whites and Aboriginal Peoples will finally be presented after previously being cancelled following criticism of content judged culturally insensitive.

The Paris-based Theatre du Soleil says in a statement it will put on Quebec playwright Robert Lepage’s Kanata this December.

The theatre says it has Lepage’s support to perform the show, which will be called “Kanata — Episode 1 — The Controversy.”

Lepage and his Ex Machina production company said in a statement in July that Kanata would not be presented in Paris in December after American co-producers withdrew their interest in the project.

His announcement came one week after he held a meeting with about 30 members of the Indigenous community who had signed an open letter denouncing the production for being an example of cultural appropriation.

They were upset the play contained no Indigenous actors and little input from their community. It is unclear whether the new production will feature any Aborginal performers.

