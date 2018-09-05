Potentially record-breaking heat forecast for London Wednesday

It’s going to be another day of scorching temperatures in London.

The first week of September kicked off with a couple days of heat warnings and the sweltering heat continues Wednesday.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch for London and surrounding area

With Environment Canada forecasting a high of 32 C, and a humidex of 42, Wednesday’s temperature could be record-breaking.

According to the weather reporting agency the current record sits at 30.6 C and was set in 1954.

London’s position between multiple Great Lakes is partly to blame for the muggy weather, said Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“If you’ve been up in cottage country or maybe Grand Bend, you notice that the water is pretty warm for this time of year. When you’re surrounded by water at this time it almost feels tropical. When you have water temperatures in the mid-20s it adds humidity to the surrounding land,” he said.

READ MORE: Road Trip Ontario: Embrace the outdoors with range of rustic to modern camping options

Along the lakes, Farnell said southwesterly winds are responsible for carrying hot and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico.

“That doesn’t show a sign of changing until later on Wednesday,” he said.

There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday, which Environment Canada says could locally reduce daytime highs, but adds the humidex values are still expected to be near 40.

“That goes from just uncomfortable for some people to dangerous for seniors, for those with types of heat-related conditions that have already had a tough time this summer,” said Farnell.

“You add in the fact that kids are going to be susceptible going to school. I know most schools have air conditioning, but for those that don’t, it’s going to be one of those days where people will have to take extra precautions for sure,” he said.

WATCH: Record heat spells trouble for local farmers

Environment Canada is calling for a low of 18 C and says a cold front is expected to move through Wednesday night bringing an end to the hot and humid weather.

“I do think we’re going to hit 30 C one or two more times, especially around the middle of September, but it’s not as persistent,” said Farnell.

“We do get some cool nights and cool days and that’s going to be the case late this week and then again late next week,” he said.

— With files from Andrew Graham