Scott Thompson: Sex ed issue another example of extreme politics, where’s the middle?

A new Global Ipsos poll says Ontario parents are pretty much evenly split on repealing the new sex education curriculum, with as many wanting the old vs. the new version.

Where this gets bizarre is that 84 per cent are okay with what is being taught in the new sex ed curriculum.

How can we be evenly divided on whether something should be repealed, yet still have a majority agree with the content?

It appears this has less to do with what the kids are being taught and more about what political team you’re on.

It would appear voters are still so angry with the Kathleen Wynne Liberals that they don’t want any part of her policies, whether positive or not.

I’m the first one to call out the mess the past government has left this province in due to their lack of fiscal responsibility and an extreme turn to the left, but overturning something simply because it isn’t your brand is just as bad.

Of course, Sam Hammond president of the ETFO jumped on it, and why not, when the government of the day leaves itself wide open to such buffoonery, catering to a few religious or ethnic extremists.

However, saying Ford is using the kids as pawns is a little rich, considering what this teachers union has put our kids through in the last decade, especially fighting with the Wynne Liberals.

This is yet another example of a province that was driven so hard to the left by the past premier, (adopting NDP-type policies) that can we really be surprised how far the other direction we have bounced?

Who is representing the common middle ground that most Canadians occupy?

At this point, no one I can see.

Which is why Ford got a mandate to move the province further to the right.

Hopefully, we’ll stop in the centre, where most of us are.

