5 charged, 2 injured in home invasion on Essex Street: London police

London police say a pair of residents have been left with minor injuries and five men have been charged following a home invasion on Essex Street.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on Sunday evening, which reported that several men had entered a home on Essex Street armed with a crowbar, a handgun and other weapons.

According to police, the men entering the home identified themselves as London police officers to the two residents, adding that they had a search warrant for the resident.

Police say the two residents were then assaulted.

Police say the suspects fled the scene once officers arrived, but that five men were arrested without incident following a foot chase with police.

Five men, whose ages range from 18 years old to 31 years old, are all facing multiple charges including break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and personating a peace officer.

The youngest of the accused is from London and the rest are identified as Winnipeg residents.

All five were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

