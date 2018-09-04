Meth-fueled, brick-tossing, seven-hour rampage damages two cars, three windows, say Winnipeg police

The only damage was to property after a man suspected of being on meth threw bricks from a roof on William Avenue for several hours Monday.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the 600 block of William Avenue after a man was reported on the roof of a building throwing bricks from a chimney onto the street at about 8:40 a.m.

Officers tried to speak to the man, said police, but he “visibly agitated, exhibiting erratic behavior, and at times throwing bricks at officers. It is believed the male had consumed methamphetamine prior to this incident,” they said.

Because officers couldn’t coax the man down, they called in crisis negotiators, tactical support and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to help.

For the next seven hours, the man continued to throw bricks from the chimney, aiming at first responders. At one point, the man decided to jump onto the roof of a neighbouring building while screaming and throwing rocks at cars, windows and emergency personnel.

During the ordeal, nine first responders and officers were nearly hit by bricks and rocks. Two cars were damaged, as were three residential windows, and several bricks were removed from a chimney.

Christopher Robert Baron, 40, has been charged with six counts of assaulting a peace officer, six counts of mischief and three counts of assault with a weapon.

