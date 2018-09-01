World
September 1, 2018 11:19 pm

Ohio police dog euthanized after it attacked a K9 Unit officer, who then shot it

By National Online Journalist  Global News

File photo of a Belgian Malinois police dog.

Arterra/UIG via Getty Images
A A

A police dog was put down in Columbus, Ohio after it was shot by a K9 Unit officer who was attacked by the animal, the Columbus Division of Police said.

Officer Brian Carter was training with his K9 partner Benzi, a three-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, when the dog attacked him, police said in a statement. Carter fired upon the dog after sustaining serious bites to his arms.

Story continues below

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition and underwent surgery, while the dog was transported to a veterinary facility and euthanized.

READ MORE: Police officers won’t face charges in case of Nova Scotia man bitten by police dog

Police said Carter has been a member of the police department’s K9 unit since 2008, while Benzi had been in service for two years.

“Benzi was more than Officer Carter’s K9 partner. He was a member of the Carter family. They are all in our healing prayers during this difficult time,” the police department tweeted.

WATCH: Police K9 in Florida takes bullet meant for his partner during armed robbery

Columbus K9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Mark Cartwright said this was the first time a Columbus Police K9 officer has shot his four-legged partner.

An investigation is underway.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belgian Malinois
canines
Columbus
Columbus Division of Police
Columbus Police
Dog
Dogs
K9
K9 Unit
Ohio
Police Dog
Police dogs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News