Ohio police dog euthanized after it attacked a K9 Unit officer, who then shot it

A police dog was put down in Columbus, Ohio after it was shot by a K9 Unit officer who was attacked by the animal, the Columbus Division of Police said.

Officer Brian Carter was training with his K9 partner Benzi, a three-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois, when the dog attacked him, police said in a statement. Carter fired upon the dog after sustaining serious bites to his arms.

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition and underwent surgery, while the dog was transported to a veterinary facility and euthanized.

Police said Carter has been a member of the police department’s K9 unit since 2008, while Benzi had been in service for two years.

“Benzi was more than Officer Carter’s K9 partner. He was a member of the Carter family. They are all in our healing prayers during this difficult time,” the police department tweeted.

Columbus K9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Mark Cartwright said this was the first time a Columbus Police K9 officer has shot his four-legged partner.

An investigation is underway.

