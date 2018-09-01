‘This tournament is all about the kids’: Shaw Charity Classic celebrates youth

Saturday was TD Kid’s Day at the Shaw Charity Classic, but every day of the year, kids are always top of mind for those who help organize the Calgary-based PGA Tour Champions event.

“This tournament is all about the kids,” said volunteer services chairperson, Joanne Weiss. “We are raising money for 180 kids’ charities.”

Over the last five years, the event has raised over $22 million for children and youth-based charities in Alberta — a record for charitable giving on the Tour.

The special day set aside for kids involves scavenger hunts, glitter tattoos, putting challenges, cotton candy, crafts and many more fun activities.

“We want kids to learn and love golf. Part of it is watching golf. Part of it is experiencing the fun that a golf course can bring you,” said Weiss.

The final round of the Shaw Charity Classic tees off Sunday at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. This year, the event is hoping to raise a record $10 million for children’s charities.