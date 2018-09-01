Lisee and Couillard talk transportation on the Quebec campaign trail

Transport is the main issue in the Quebec campaign trail this morning as two of the main party leaders are promising their governments would help travellers get around.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee is reiterating a promise to take steps to reign in Air Canada and bring down the price of airline tickets in the region.

To do that, Lisee is saying he’d create a consumer protection bureau to get rid of monopolies and set floor prices for airline tickets to prevent big carriers from temporarily dropping prices to stifle new competition.

Meanwhile, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is repeating a promise to move forward on a long-discussed third route across the St. Lawrence river to connect Quebec City and Levis.

At the same time, he says he’d work towards strengthening and extending the public transport network around the capital city.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is off today.

