Assault in southeast Calgary leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning.

Police released few details about the incident, but said officers were called to the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E. at around 7:45 a.m. for a welfare check. A man in his 30s was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in life-threatening condition on Thursday evening.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help with information about the victim’s car. Officers want to know more about the movements and whereabouts of the vehicle since last Thursday.

The man’s vehicle is a black 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with red lettering. It has Alberta licence plate BXF 3726. Police believe the vehicle may also have damage to the front driver’s side.

Anyone who sees the vehicle should not go near it, but instead call police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.