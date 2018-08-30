Kelowna Chiefs looking to play healthy, winning hockey with new coach

This year, the Kelowna Chiefs’ training camp features some new faces — all them behind full face masks as per new KIJHL rules.

But one of them will make a bigger impact more than the rest. And he won’t be behind a mask; he’ll be behind the bench.

After eight seasons with the Osoyoos Coyotes, Ken Law has taken over as the Chiefs’ new bench boss

And Law likes what he sees so far.

“We’ve got a lot of veteran leadership, which is always important and we have some young skilled guys who will really add to the offence,” said Law.

Two of those all important veterans are Miles Mattila and team captain Tyler Love, who both say they won’t be happy with anything less than a championship,

“I think that is our major goal, but we have to take one step at a time,” said Mattila. “And as a team, we have to work together and build throughout the season.”

The Chiefs will also to continue to build on their efforts to raise awareness surrounding mental health. This season, the team will dedicated four regular-season games to the cause.

“That’s been something we’ve been proud to support,” said Chiefs president and general manager Grant Sheridan.

“The major goal is to have one game a month that focus on wearing our mental health jerseys. Creating more awareness last year was a pretty good success and we want to continue to build on that.”

The Chiefs head to Summerland tommorow night for exhibition action. They host their home opener on Friday, September 7th.