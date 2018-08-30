Over $3M in drugs seized in Vaughan bust, York police say

Police say they’ve seized large quantities of cocaine and arrested three people in a drug trafficking investigation in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say one of the suspects was arrested while allegedly in possession of three kilograms of cocaine outside a home on Zenith Avenue.

A search warrant executed at the home netted 18 kilograms of the drug, police allege, along with quantities of heroin, ecstasy, methamphetamine, fentanyl and liquid ketamine.

“Investigators also seized cocaine presses, logo plates and packaging materials,” the police force stated in a news release on Thursday.

Police estimate the value of this seizure to be in excess of $3 million, with the value of the cocaine alone at over $1.5 million.

Two Vaughan residents, Dat Nguyen, 25, and Anne Lu, 32, have been arrested and charged, as well as 26-year-old Lee Nguyen of Toronto.

Investigators say the charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance and possession the of proceeds of crime.

The investigation is ongoing.