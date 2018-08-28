Southern Quebec, Montreal under severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

The warning was issued Tuesday and comes as Montreal is already under a heat warning.

WATCH: Montreal is under yet another heat warning as the beginning of the school year gets underway

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could bring strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Clean-up underway in Montreal following violent wind storm

Environment Canada warns that strong wind gusts can cause damage to weak buildings, break off branches from trees, down power lines, even overturn vehicles and that severe thunderstorms can even produce tornadoes.

Authorities are reminding residents of the importance of seeking shelter indoors if thunder is heard as lightning strikes can and do kill Canadians every year.