Coroner says stroke, not vaping, took life of Delta teen

A coroner has determined cause of death in the case of 14-year-old Kyle Losse of Delta.

The young athlete was taken off life support in January, after he was found on a bathroom floor calling out for his father.

A vape was found next to the boy when his parents found him. Losse’s death triggered calls for stronger regulations around e-cigarettes.

But the coroner’s report classifies cause of death as “natural,” a stroke, which is highly unusual in someone that young.

The coroner says there is no indication the vaping device contributed to the cause of death.