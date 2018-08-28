Coroner says stroke, not vaping, took life of Delta teen
A coroner has determined cause of death in the case of 14-year-old Kyle Losse of Delta.
The young athlete was taken off life support in January, after he was found on a bathroom floor calling out for his father.
A vape was found next to the boy when his parents found him. Losse’s death triggered calls for stronger regulations around e-cigarettes.
But the coroner’s report classifies cause of death as “natural,” a stroke, which is highly unusual in someone that young.
The coroner says there is no indication the vaping device contributed to the cause of death.
