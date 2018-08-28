Stoney Creek’s Players Paradise: soccer out, medical cannabis in

Soccer players in Stoney Creek are scrambling to find a new place to play the game next winter after the sale of Players Paradise.

The 100,000-square-foot facility near the QEW will be home to the latest expansion for a local medical cannabis company.

Green Relief already has a facility in Flamboro that’s expanding and it will be adding Stoney Creek to its business in November.

CEO Warren Bravo says his company has a mandate to be Hamilton-based adding “that includes all Hamilton labour, contractors, and engineers. I’m very focused into Hamilton and we want to be part of the solution for the economics of this area with employment.”

The Stoney Creek operation, he says, will mean 100 new jobs from line production to research.

Bravo says the Flamboro plant “will be adding 240,000 square feet and that will mean another 150 jobs. So, we’re planning job fairs. We’re planning on seeing who’s out there, who’s interested in a career with Green Relief and we’re excited for people to become part of our bigger family. ”

A job fair is planned in the near future.

Once the medial producer takes over in Stoney Creek come November, the first order of business will be renovations and that it includes the removal of all the artificial turf.

Bravo says if someone is interested in it they should give him a call.

As for the soccer teams, Green Relief says it will try to help the non-profit teams find new places to play.