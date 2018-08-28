Man steals hundreds of dollars worth of fragrances: Brockville police

Brockville police are searching for a man they say stole numerous fragrances from a Shoppers Drug Mart.

Police say a man walked into a Shoppers Drug Mart location on Aug. 26 just before 2 p.m. The man allegedly tool $628 worth of fragrances and then left the store without paying.

According to police, the man has previously tried to steal similar items from the same store.

Police are unsure if the man is from Brockville. He is described as approximately six feet-one-inch tall, heavy-set, weighing around 250 pounds, with dark eyebrows and a shaved head. He may be in his late 30s or early 40s. Police say descriptions from Shoppers Drug Mart staff indicate the man may have an odd hobble when he walks.

Staff has been advised to call 911 should he return.