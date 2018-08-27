SIU clears Port Hope police in man’s death

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ended an investigation into the sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

The SIU investigates whenever a person is seriously injured or killed during an interaction with police.

The provincial watchdog said Port Hope police officers were called to a home near County Road 2 and Marsh Road on June 17 at about 11:40 p.m. to help paramedics.

When they arrived, they found a woman performing CPR on an unconscious man. The SIU says the woman told officers she administered naloxone to the man. One officer then also administered the Narcan nasal spray, and began CPR. Narcon, or naloxone, is a drug that can temporarily halt the effects of a drug overdose.

Paramedics took over resuscitation attempts once they arrived. The SIU states the man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The SIU states there is no indication either officers’ actions contributed to the man’s death.