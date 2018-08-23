Penetanguishene mayor steps down, named interim CAO of Wasaga Beach

Penetanguishene Mayor and Simcoe County’s Warden, Gerry Marshall, is stepping down from his current roles to take on a new title.

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, the town of Wasaga Beach announced Marshall will serve as the interim chief administrative officer (CAO) for the town, effective Thursday.

“I am delighted that Gerry will be assisting us,” Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith said in the release. “Gerry brings to the job energy and knowledge that I know will serve our community well.”

Marshall will be replacing longtime CAO George Vadeboncoeur, who is retiring after nearly 13 years working for the municipality.

READ MORE: Wasaga Beach pays cyber criminals thousands to regain access to town servers: staff report

According to the release, Wasaga Beach council engaged a consultant to assist it with the selection process and considered three candidates for the role. Acting on advice from the majority of the members of council, Vadeboncoeur ultimately authorized a six-month contract with Marshall.

Marshall will serve as CAO until a permanent candidate is named by the new council.

After a new town council is sworn in in December, Marshall will present council with a staff report outlining the options for the selection of a permanent CAO.

“I look forward to serving town council over the months ahead and providing effective guidance to our staff,” Marshall said. “I will work to see that council’s objectives are met and I am excited about working with staff to ensure the best municipal services are delivered for the residents of Wasaga Beach.”

According to a release issued by the County of Simcoe on Wednesday, officials received notice from the town of Penetanguishene that Marshall resigned from his position as mayor. Marshall has also effectively resigned both his seat on Simcoe County council and his position as county warden.

County officials say Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall will step in as warden in the interim.