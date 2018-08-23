Parents of teen killed by soccer net reach settlement with Town of Napanee

An eastern Ontario man says he’s reached a settlement with the Town of Napanee following the death of his son in a park on King Street in May 2017.

15-year-old Garrett Mills was killed instantly when an unanchored soccer goalpost fell and struck him on the head.

Garrett’s father David Mills says the net was old and due for a replacement. The family found out in the coroner’s report that the net was expected to be replaced just two days later.

Mills tells CKWS that under the terms of the settlement, reached out of court, no details will be released.

Meantime Garrett’s Legacy Act, a bill that would make it the law to secure soccer nets in Ontario, has passed second reading at Queen’s Park and will now go through a committee review process. Following the review, the bill must pass third reading and if passed will receive Royal Assent and become law.

A scholarship in Garrett’s name has also been created along with an annual music festival. The the secod annual GarrettFest is scheduled for Saturday Sep. 15 at the Strathcona Paper Centre and will raise funds for the Garrett Mills Memorial Scholarship Award at Napanee District Secondary School.