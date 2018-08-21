Community comes together to help family with harvest after farmer’s death

About 100 spectators and volunteers came together to help harvest the large wheat crop of a deceased Saskatchewan farmer considered to be a pillar of his community.

Bryan Williams served on many boards in the Town of Milestone, including the rural municipal council, as well as the local fire department.

Mayor Jeff Brown, who was also a life-long friend, says while Williams’ family was more than capable of handling their own harvest, the community wanted to help relieve some of their stress following the man’s death on Aug. 17.