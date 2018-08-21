Canada
August 21, 2018 3:47 pm

Community comes together to help family with harvest after farmer’s death

By The Canadian Press

20 combines, four carts and many neighbours and friends lent a hand to the Williams family with harvest on Aug. 19,2018.

@brstondA / Twitter
About 100 spectators and volunteers came together to help harvest the large wheat crop of a deceased Saskatchewan farmer considered to be a pillar of his community.

Bryan Williams served on many boards in the Town of Milestone, including the rural municipal council, as well as the local fire department.

Mayor Jeff Brown, who was also a life-long friend, says while Williams’ family was more than capable of handling their own harvest, the community wanted to help relieve some of their stress following the man’s death on Aug. 17.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

