Medical distress leads to accident in Oakville
A A
Halton police say a medical emergency has led to a single-vehicle crash in Oakville.
READ MORE: Boy rescued after being trapped under vehicle in Oakville
Police say the accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road East.
They say the lone occupant of the vehicle was in medical distress and was treated at the scene by Halton paramedics before being taken to Credit Valley Hospital for further medical assistance.
READ MORE: Missing Oakville teen found safe and sound
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.