August 21, 2018 12:17 pm

Medical distress leads to accident in Oakville

By Reporter  900 CHML

Medical emergency leads to single vehicle crash in Oakville.

Halton police say a medical emergency has led to a single-vehicle crash in Oakville.

Police say the accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road East.

They say the lone occupant of the vehicle was in medical distress and was treated at the scene by Halton paramedics before being taken to Credit Valley Hospital for further medical assistance.

