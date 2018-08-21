Medical distress leads to accident in Oakville

Halton police say a medical emergency has led to a single-vehicle crash in Oakville.

Police say the accident happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road East.

They say the lone occupant of the vehicle was in medical distress and was treated at the scene by Halton paramedics before being taken to Credit Valley Hospital for further medical assistance.

SMV collision Ninth Line & Burnhamthorpe, lone male driver taken to Credit Valley Hosp with serious injuries. Halton Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services assisting at the scene. Police expect the roadways in the area to be closed for sometime tonight.^jd — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) August 21, 2018