16-month-old baby struck by vehicle in south London in ‘fair condition’: police

London Police say a 16-month-old baby that had been struck by a westbound motor vehicle is in fair condition.

Police say they were called at 8:46 P.M. Friday about a toddler who had been struck by a vehicle on Southdale Road, near Millbank Drive.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the vehicle was travelling westbound when it struck the child.

Police say the baby was transported to hospital and is currently listed in fair condition.

Police have yet to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and there is no word yet on whether charges will be laid.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information related to this case by calling them or Crime Stoppers.