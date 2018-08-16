Odour of pot leads Hamilton police to seize drugs, prohibited weapon
Hamilton police have laid drug and weapons charges against a 30-year-old Brampton man, after investigating a suspicious vehicle in a downtown alleyway.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, police noticed a Honda Civic on Barton Street surrounded by a group of men and an odour of burnt marijuana.
Through investigation, police identified the occupant of the vehicle and subsequently seized illicit drugs that included marijuana and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).
Police say they also seized a switchblade.
The accused will appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
