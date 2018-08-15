Entertainment
August 15, 2018 10:52 am
Updated: August 15, 2018 10:54 am

Mary Pratt, acclaimed East Coast painter, dead at 83

By Staff The Canadian Press

Mary Pratt is seen in this undated handout photo. East Coast painter Mary Pratt, whose vivid depictions of everyday objects won her international acclaim, has died. She was 83.

The Canadian Press/HO, Mary Pratt
A A

East Coast painter Mary Pratt, whose vivid depictions of everyday objects won her international acclaim, has died. She was 83.

Her family says in a statement that Pratt died peacefully at her home in St. John’s, N.L., on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Canadian artists hoping royalty regime will get painted into budget

Her works featured in galleries across the country, the Fredericton-born artist was named a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1996.

More to come

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Artist
Death
Mary Pratt
Newfoundland
Order of Canada
Rest in Peace
St. John's

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News