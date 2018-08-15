Mary Pratt, acclaimed East Coast painter, dead at 83

East Coast painter Mary Pratt, whose vivid depictions of everyday objects won her international acclaim, has died. She was 83.
Her family says in a statement that Pratt died peacefully at her home in St. John’s, N.L., on Tuesday.
Her works featured in galleries across the country, the Fredericton-born artist was named a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1996.
