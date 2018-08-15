Manitoba music festival strives for gender parity in its lineup

It started as a music festival and fishing derby 10 years ago at an old, abandoned gravel quarry with 70 attendees. Now, Rainbow Trout Music Festival (RTMF) sees more than 900 attendees who crowd St. Malo to see a variety of artists perform for three days every summer.

The annual celebration of talent in Manitoba runs from August 17-19 at the O Roseau Campground and showcases the best local rock, electro, hip-hop, blues, jazz, folk, garage, funk and reggae music. Many festival-goers spend their entire weekend camping on site.

READ MORE: Music festival in rural Manitoba adds safety tent with resources

This year, 18 of RTMF’s 24 acts are led by or inclusive of a female or a non-binary member, according to organizers.

“We just want the performers to reflect the audience that are coming out,” RTMF’s director of operations William Belford said.

“It’s been something that is really important in the music industry these days and people have been really calling for it and we’ve been happy to oblige.”

READ MORE: 14 factors lead to workplace gender equality — here’s how Canada measures

Kathryn Kerr is one artist from Manitoba performing at the festival for the first time.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about how they’re trying to make a really welcome environment, really safe environment,” Kerr said.

Some of the 2018 performers include Petra Glynt, Anemone, Ghost Twin, Super Duty Tough Work and Living Hour.

You can see the full festival lineup here.