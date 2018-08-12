Provincial government issues fire ban for southern Alberta

A fire ban is in effect for southern areas of the province as of Sunday afternoon.

The Alberta government issued a statement saying the ban includes the southern part of the Calgary Forest Area, extending from south of Highway 532 along the mountains and foothills to the northern boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park.

“The continued hot and dry weather across much of southern Alberta has created an extreme fire hazard,” said Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier.

“That’s why we are taking these steps to help reduce the risk of human-caused fires,” he said.

The release said this ban builds on the fire restriction that was put into place in the same area earlier this week.

Under the ban, using fireworks and exploding targets is prohibited and all fire permits are suspended. Gas or propane stoves, barbecues and portable propane fire pits, however, are still permitted during the ban.

If you’re caught burning, you could be fined $287 and be held responsible for the costs of fighting the fire.

To stay up-to-date with fire notices, check out Alberta Fire Bans.