Trump’s Walk of Fame star duplicates as fake versions appear in Hollywood

It’s been less than a month since a man took to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and destroyed President Donald Trump’s star with a pickaxe, but as of Thursday, dozens have appeared to replace it after a few people placed adhesive vinyl stars along the path.

Video posted by someone referred to as The Faction on Twitter shows various shots of people in orange and yellow safety vests, placing the adhesive items on the Walk of Fame with the name Donald Trump emblazoned across them.

“Take down his star and we will descend upon you with 30 fresh new stars,” The Faction wrote on Twitter.

The stars were placed around various other stars, including Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Reiner, both vocal critics of the president.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the street artist who put the display together said he was motivated not only by the original star’s destruction but the recent vote by the West Hollywood City Council to recommend the removal of the president’s star for his actions, which they say “belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women.”

Whether stars can be removed are the decision of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, whose president told the Los Angeles Times a star has never been removed due to being considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric.” But Leron Gubler said the committee would still look at the resolution voted by the council “for consideration at their next meeting.”

General manager of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! store, Cory Dacy, told ABC News the stars appeared “quickly and discretely” around 10 a.m.

About $1,000 was spent on the stars, which were partly financed by a “young and anonymous entrepreneur,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

Each of the stars were placed along the path, but Trump’s name was covered until they were in place.

“I didn’t want to get hit over the head from behind,” the artist told the Reporter. “We thought Trump Derangement Syndrome was a joke, but I’m pretty sure it’s real … If no one peels these off, they could last there for 10 years.”

The “syndrome” was first officially brought up by the president, which is described by Urban Dictionary as a “mental condition in which a person have been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump, to the point at which they will abandon all logic and reason.”

It was also described in the Chicago Tribune as suggesting “a political opponent is incapable of accurately perceiving the world.”

The destruction of the president’s star was not the first such incident, as it had first been vandalized in 2016, when James Lambert Otis took a jackhammer and pickaxe to the star. He later pleaded no contest to a charge of vandalism. It has since been damaged on multiple occasions. Austin Clay, the man involved in July’s destruction of the star, pleaded guilty to a felony count of vandalism.

Despite the artist’s hopes, the stars — approximately 50 of them — were peeled off by a Walk of Fame cleaning crew.

A member of the cleaning crew said they found about 50 stars, while a street vendor told the Reporter they were surprised because the stars “looked pretty real.”