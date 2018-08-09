GoFundMe launches to support Alonsa tornado victims

A GoFundMe campaign has been started, hoping to raise $50,000 to help aid residents affected by a twister in the Rural Municipality of Alonsa.

Jillian Brothwell of Winnipeg launched the “Help Rebuild Alonsa, MB-EF4 Tornado” on Thursday morning.

A destructive EF4 tornado ripped through the rural municipality near Lake Manitoba last Friday, claiming the life of 77-year-old Jack Furrie.

READ MORE: ‘We don’t know what to do’: Alonsa’s reeve says RM can’t clean up deadly tornado mess

Cleanup efforts have begun, but Reeve Stan Asham told Global News that they need more help — particularly in pulling things like trucks, campers and hydro poles out of the lake.

“There’s garbage in that lake. There’s trucks, there’s campers, there’s hydro poles, there’s large round bales. We need help there. We sure need help,” Asham said.

READ MORE: ‘We looked up and the house was gone’: 14 people huddle in basement, survive Alonsa tornado

Money raised will go towards financial assistance to permanent residents, property owners, campers and cottage owners for recovery, cleanup, rapier and replacement costs not covered by insurance or other forms of government assistance.

Funds will also go towards lake restoration.