Calgary police cruiser involved in 3-vehicle crash

Two Calgary police officers were taken to hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The officers’ cruiser was involved in a collision at the intersection of Bonaventure and Southland drives just before 6 p.m.

The Calgary Police Service said officers were responding to an alarm call when the collision happened. Police said they’d stopped at the intersection and then proceeded through before being hit.

The crash closed a portion of the intersection as emergency responders assessed the scene and worked to have the vehicles removed.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage, however, police said all people involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries.

The police officers were taken to hospital via ambulance as a precaution, police said.