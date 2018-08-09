Halton police investigating vehicle thefts in Oakville
Halton police are investigating a number of recent vehicle thefts in Oakville.
READ MORE: 2 Hamilton paramedics charged after Good Samaritan died have been fired: union
Police say the vehicles are generally stolen from residential driveways between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The vehicles targeted include 2014 to 2018 Lexus models, 2017 Toyota Highlanders and 2015 to 2018 Land Rovers.
A review of security camera footage shows suspects approaching the residences on foot, and then utilizing a device to defeat the vehicles’ security systems, possibly accessing the signal transmitted by the vehicles’ key fobs.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Hamilton shooting leaves 34-year-old man dead, 3 others injured
Anyone with information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2278 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.com.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.