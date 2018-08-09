Halton police investigating vehicle thefts in Oakville

Halton police are investigating a number of recent vehicle thefts in Oakville.

Police say the vehicles are generally stolen from residential driveways between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The vehicles targeted include 2014 to 2018 Lexus models, 2017 Toyota Highlanders and 2015 to 2018 Land Rovers.

A review of security camera footage shows suspects approaching the residences on foot, and then utilizing a device to defeat the vehicles’ security systems, possibly accessing the signal transmitted by the vehicles’ key fobs.

Anyone with information about these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825-4747 ext. 2278 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.com.