Swim advisory lifted at Couchiching Beach in Orillia

The swim advisory at Couchiching Beach in Orillia has been lifted.

According to a release issued Monday morning, the city of Orillia received notice from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) that the advisory had been lifted.

The advisory was initially issued on Aug. 2, after a “higher than normal” bacteria count was recorded in the water.

Swimming advisory at Couchiching Beach has been lifted. However, the swimming area at Moose Beach remains under a swim advisory. https://t.co/EPWZub09gw pic.twitter.com/uSCYGo92BB — City of Orillia (@cityoforillia) August 6, 2018

A swimming advisory is posted on a beach when bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable by the SMDHU.

The city reminds residents that Moose Beach in Orillia remains under a swim advisory.