Health-care centres can force-feed anorexic woman to save her life, Quebec judge rules
MONTREAL – A Quebec Superior Court justice has granted health authorities the right to force-feed a young woman suffering from anorexia.
Two health-care establishments in Quebec City asked the court for the right to forcefully treat the 20-year-old, whose weight reportedly kept decreasing and at one point reached 32 kilograms.
READ MORE: Quebecers could wait up to a year for eating disorder treatment
The woman reportedly refused to be treated and a psychiatrist said she didn’t recognize the danger she was in.
In a mid-July ruling, the judge granted the establishments the right to provide the woman with various treatments against her will, including force-feeding her.
WATCH: The impact of pop culture depictions of eating disorders
The ruling is applicable for two months.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.