Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump for saying ‘collusion is not a crime’

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host pointed to a CNN interview during which Rudy Giuliani said he doesn’t know if collusion is a crime.

“You’re his [Donald Trump’s] lawyer,” Colbert said. “You’re supposed to know what the law is.”

“I feel like it’s Christmas morning because all year long Robert Mueller and his evil elves have been in the workshop making all the indictments for the bad little boys and girls, and the magical day we’ve been waiting for is finally here because it’s the day of Paul Manafort’s trial,” the host of The Late Show said.

Colbert joked that Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, “worked for the president because he wanted a coat made of Trump pelt.”

Shifting to Trump, Colbert said: “For over a year now, his catchphrase has been ‘no collusion.'” After playing a montage of various times Trump has declared “no collusion” Colbert said: “He uses it for every occasion. It’s like his aloha; it means both ‘hello’ and ‘I’m guilty.'”

Colbert read Trump’s tweet from Monday. “Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!” Trump tweeted at the time.

“OK, so collusion isn’t a crime, but it doesn’t matter because he didn’t do it anyway – Hillary did,” Colbert said. “It’s really going to complicate the chants at his rallies.” Envisioning what the rallies would look like, Colbert began to chant: ” ‘Lock her up, but collusion’s not a crime. So what are we locking her up for? I am confused! We’re living in a web of lies!'”

“But Trump is right about one thing: there is no law against collusion. Technically, it’s called, ‘conspiracy to commit an offence against the United States.’ Oh, he’s offended the United States already,” Colbert said. “They oughtta arrest him for groping the American flag.”

He added, “Trump’s completely flipped the script on this collusion thing. What’s next? He’s gonna go from ‘This is a witch hunt’ to ‘OK, but I’m a good witch, like Glinda, the hot one from The Wizard of Oz.”

