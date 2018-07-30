Plane Crash
July 30, 2018 2:03 pm

Small plane from Pembroke crashes near rural Maine airport leaving 3 dead

By Staff The Associated Press

The FAA is investigating a crash involving a plane from Pembroke that was bound for Prince Edward Island on Monday

File/ Global News
GREENVILLE, Maine — Police are investigating the crash of a small plane in rural Maine that killed three people.

The twin-engine plane was traveling Monday from Pembroke, Ontario, to Prince Edward Island in Canada.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed on approach to Greenville Municipal Airport at about 11 a.m. A cause was not immediately determined.

Police did not immediately release the names of those killed in the crash. They say the FAA is sending an investigator to the scene.

Greenville is about 150 miles north of Portland, in a rural part of the state’s interior.

