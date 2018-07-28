Surrey
July 28, 2018 6:34 pm

Woman killed after vehicle T-boned in South Surrey, 2 taken to hospital

Crews attend to the scene of a fatal crash in South Surrey Saturday morning.

Shane MacKichan
A woman has died after her vehicle was involved in a serious crash in South Surrey Saturday morning, police confirm.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the intersection of 184th Street and 40th Avenue.

RCMP said a 68-year-old female driver and her 73-year-old male passenger were travelling northbound on 184th Street when they were struck by a 37-year-old male driver travelling eastbound on 40th Avenue.

The younger driver likely missed the stop sign, police said.

South Surrey Fatal 5

Damage sustained by a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in South Surrey Saturday morning.

Shane MacKichan
South Surrey Fatal 1

Damage sustained by a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in South Surrey Saturday morning.

Shane MacKichan

The 68-year-old woman died at the scene, while the two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side in a nearby field due to the force of the crash.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area of 184th Street and 40th Avenue throughout the afternoon as crews continued to investigate.

Global News